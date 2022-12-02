VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Short Interest Up 42.1% in November

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 15,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

VectivBio Stock Performance

Shares of VECT opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. VectivBio has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $9.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VectivBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in VectivBio during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VectivBio by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VectivBio during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in VectivBio during the second quarter worth about $1,051,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in VectivBio by 120.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 865,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 471,864 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About VectivBio

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of VectivBio from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

