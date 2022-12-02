Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Short Interest Up 15.8% in November

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vera Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,315 shares in the company, valued at $432,942.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $386,145.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,568.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,998 shares of company stock worth $1,593,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERA opened at $16.35 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $452.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

About Vera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.