Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 134,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 251,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered Vericel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel Company Profile

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $43.97.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

