VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% in the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 117,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $204.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.25 and a 12 month high of $257.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total value of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,144 shares of company stock worth $630,991 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.