VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Down 26.2% in November

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VersaBank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VBNK opened at $6.62 on Friday. VersaBank has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $180.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.68.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. VersaBank had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBNK. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 3.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,291,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the first quarter valued at about $3,863,000. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

