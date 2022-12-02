Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Vertex by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vertex by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 197,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -344.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VERX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vertex from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vertex in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertex to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $698,255.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,144 shares in the company, valued at $45,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kevin L. Robert sold 11,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $183,566.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,510 shares in the company, valued at $488,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 47,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $698,255.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,933.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,716,241 shares of company stock valued at $25,809,521 over the last 90 days. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

