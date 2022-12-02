Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) CEO Sells $223,519.86 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oleg Khaykin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $221,000.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.36 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,612 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth $559,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

