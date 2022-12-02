Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 389,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 886,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

VEV stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Vicinity Motor has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicinity Motor by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.