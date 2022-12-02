Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Virgin Galactic Stock Performance
Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.