Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 5.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 177.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 16.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

SPCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.58.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

