Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after buying an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after buying an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after buying an additional 225,605 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.76 and its 200-day moving average is $201.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $408.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

