Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 276.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59,879 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,457,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,463 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,388,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance
VSH stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32.
Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 14.71%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Vishay Intertechnology Profile
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.
