Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WD. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $90.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $154.53.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

