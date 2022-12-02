Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $90.90 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.33 and a 1 year high of $154.53. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.50 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

