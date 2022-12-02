Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $31.67

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.67, but opened at $33.98. Wayfair shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 34,216 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on W. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Wayfair to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Wayfair Trading Up 13.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

