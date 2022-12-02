WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WD-40 were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 479,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,120,000 after acquiring an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $403,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $171.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $145.16 and a twelve month high of $255.31.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

