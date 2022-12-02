Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of MSFT opened at $254.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

