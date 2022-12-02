West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFG opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.38. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on West Fraser Timber in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

