Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $8,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $663.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $352,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Further Reading

