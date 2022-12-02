Wills Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 6.5% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 194.4% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

