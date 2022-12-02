Wolfe Research Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.76.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.44.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,525 shares of company stock worth $7,644,070 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

