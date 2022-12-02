Workday (WDAY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY):

11/30/2022 – Workday had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $198.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $223.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $223.00.

11/30/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $200.00.

11/29/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $207.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale to $212.00.

11/22/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $205.00.

11/21/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $217.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $225.00.

11/18/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $208.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Workday was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/7/2022 – Workday was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/2/2022 – Workday is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Workday had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Workday is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $169.48 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $285.58. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares in the company, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $323,922.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

