Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $216,188.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Workiva stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53.
Several research firms have recently commented on WK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
