Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $216,188.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Workiva Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $144.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Workiva by 9.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 604.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,514,000 after buying an additional 90,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,083,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

