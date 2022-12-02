Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF worth $17,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA DBJP opened at $51.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09. Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Get Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBJP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.