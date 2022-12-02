Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.25. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 16,216 shares.

Yatsen Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $529.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -3.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yatsen

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 482.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 191,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158,429 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Yatsen by 140.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 209,617 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

