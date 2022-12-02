Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 258.5% during the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 324.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $268.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $615.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

