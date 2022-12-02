Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $77.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of -0.29. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.54 and a 52-week high of $205.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Argus cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

