Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down to $134.85

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $134.85, but opened at $127.39. Zscaler shares last traded at $125.65, with a volume of 17,229 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ZS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.