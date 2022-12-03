1,476 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 25,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on THG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of THG stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.28 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.