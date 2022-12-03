1,552 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
Insider Activity
Concentrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNXC opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.87. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.
Concentrix Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.