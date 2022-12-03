1,552 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,644 shares of company stock worth $3,890,740. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.87. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.76%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

