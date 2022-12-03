2,110 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Saia by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Saia by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period.

Shares of SAIA opened at $237.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $344.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

SAIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Saia from $281.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.93.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

