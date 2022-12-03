3,219 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $82.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

