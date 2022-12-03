3,375 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $116.54 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.68 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

