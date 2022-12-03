3,715 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,541,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,150,000 after purchasing an additional 118,439 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 41.0% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 326,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,712,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.90 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $58.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

