4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 13619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 229,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 197,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 190,500 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.