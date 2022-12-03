4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.99

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 13619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDMT. Bank of America raised their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $734.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.