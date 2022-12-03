5,175 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ovintiv by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,112,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OVV. TheStreet downgraded Ovintiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.8 %

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

OVV stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.