7,588 Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KBR by 5.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in KBR by 56.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 147,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KBR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in KBR by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 75,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $177,465.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 25.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

