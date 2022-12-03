8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 740,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,517 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on 8X8 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

8X8 Stock Performance

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 44,749 shares of company stock worth $195,307 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $4.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $531.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.41.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

See Also

