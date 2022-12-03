97,110 Shares in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 97,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoGames by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NeoGames by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ NGMS opened at $15.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NeoGames S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $344.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.61.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

