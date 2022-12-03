9,740 Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,504,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 993,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,224,000 after buying an additional 16,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,430,000 after buying an additional 96,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 528,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,419,000 after buying an additional 43,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after purchasing an additional 29,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

