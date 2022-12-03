9,774 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 30.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $26.62 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FYBR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

