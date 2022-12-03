9,774 Shares in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $597,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 30.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of FYBR opened at $26.62 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Frontier Communications Parent Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.