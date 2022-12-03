Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Gap Up to $9.69

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.69, but opened at $10.02. Absolute Software shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 726 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.89 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Absolute Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.0585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,207,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,240,000 after buying an additional 160,666 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,943,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,749,000 after buying an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 18.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,642,000 after buying an additional 603,705 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Absolute Software by 19.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after buying an additional 451,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 144.8% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 856,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides software services that support the management and security of computing devices, applications, data, and networks for various organizations. The company's Absolute platform offer Absolute Visibility that provides information on device hardware, software, and location; Absolute Control that provide remediation capabilities, such as the ability to remotely freeze devices and delete data; Absolute Resilience, which offer remote scripting, self-healing for critical apps, investigation and recovery services, and sensitive data identification; Absolute Ransomware Response that enables organizations to assess their ransomware preparedness for endpoints, monitors their endpoint cyber hygiene across the entire device fleet and allows for an expedited endpoint recovery; Absolute VPN an enterprise solution; Absolute ZTNA that protects networks and employees with real time risk analysis; and Absolute Insights for Network provides real-time data about device, application, and network performance in a single pane of glass.

