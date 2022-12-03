Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) CEO Acquires $999,999.84 in Stock

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) CEO Chris Schelling bought 819,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,712,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,285.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACER opened at $1.50 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

