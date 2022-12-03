AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 86.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $22.86 on Friday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other AdaptHealth news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,075,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,735,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 10,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,051.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,075,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,735,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,246,194 shares of company stock valued at $25,806,393. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

