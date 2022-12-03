Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,686,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,519,000 after acquiring an additional 88,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,989,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,426,000 after acquiring an additional 131,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 169.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,607 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AL opened at $39.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.80. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently -66.07%.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

