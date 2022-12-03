Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alarm.com were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALRM. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

NASDAQ ALRM opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.57.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

