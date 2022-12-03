Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albany International were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth $77,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Albany International Trading Up 2.4 %

About Albany International

AIN opened at $104.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

