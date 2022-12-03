Alexander F. Stern Sells 49,000 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) President Alexander F. Stern sold 49,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $1,783,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,888.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lazard Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE LAZ opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.23. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard by 8.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lazard by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 39.4% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lazard from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

