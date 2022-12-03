Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Allison Transmission by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 517.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

NYSE ALSN opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 71.96% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

