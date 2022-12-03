AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,101 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.84 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $783.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stratasys

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.