AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,101 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.
Stratasys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $13.84 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $783.58 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.29.
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
