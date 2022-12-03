AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 119,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 125,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

